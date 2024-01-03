Inspiration on the ice: New women’s pro hockey league motivating younger generation of players

Newly minted PWHL inspires younger generation of female hockey players

A new chapter in Minnesota hockey’s historic story begins this week.

Wednesday night, Team Minnesota of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will face off against Team Boston.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. central time and the game can either be watched on the league’s YouTube channel or on Bally Sports North — the network announced this week it will be broadcasting more than 20 of Team Minnesota’s games.

RELATED: Bally releases broadcast schedule for 2024 PWHL Minnesota games

The new professional hockey league is believed to have staying power, with tens of millions of dollars invested to kickstart the league and big names like former professional tennis player Billie Jean King backing the league.

RELATED: New women’s professional hockey league, with hopes of staying power, ready to drop the puck

One thing the league has already done before most teams have hit the ice is inspire potential future professional players.

“I really [have] been working hard and I really want to get to that someday,” Zoe Neurer, who plays Roseville youth hockey, said about her pro aspirations.

“I love watching them so much. And they’re so inspiring and they’ll always be my role models,” Haley Rosenthal, a teammate of Neurer, said of Team Minnesota.

Rosenthal knows a thing or two about great women hockey players as both her mother and aunt, Winny Brodt Brown, played at the highest levels possible.

“When the girls her age can see it, they know they can achieve it,” Brodt Brown said, adding, “Looking back when I was playing, I didn’t have those dreams or aspirations. So it’s pretty neat and special she’s got those dreams, and now they’re achievable.”

Team Minnesota will play their home games at the Xcel Energy Center — their first home tilt will be against Team Montreal on Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m.