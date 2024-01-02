Bally releases broadcast schedule for 2024 PWHL Minnesota games

The inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PHWL) is officially underway, and Minnesota’s team is just a day away from its debut.

Tuesday, Bally Sports North unveiled its broadcast schedule for PWHL Minnesota games this season.

“Bally Sports North is thrilled to televise the inaugural season of the PWHL. We all know the special relationship that exists between the state of Minnesota and the sport of hockey, and Minnesotans have also played a key role in the promotion and growth of the women’s game and we are proud to be a part of this next step,” Bally Sports North General Manager Randy Stephens said in a prepared statement.

The broadcast schedule features a mix of games on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra. The company says the games will also be available on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

Fans without Bally Sports North don’t have to worry about missing the action, as the league says it will stream all games on its YouTube page.

The puck drop for Minnesota’s season is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Boston, with the team playing its first-ever home game on Saturday.