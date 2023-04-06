Mass search for missing Winona woman set for Friday

Authorities have organized a mass search operation for a Winona woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says it, along with the Winona Police Department and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, are asking for volunteers to help search for 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury on Friday.

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 at her home in Winona, but authorities say she never showed up for work, picked up her children from daycare or made other arrangements.

Wednesday, her family announced it’s offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return, and authorities asked residents to check their property and any security footage for anything suspicious.

While police say past searches have already been conducted, authorities are asking adults who are willing to help with a ground search Friday morning or afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking for four hours from volunteers and says volunteers can report at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. but need to dress properly and be prepared to walk through rough terrain and for long distances.

Anyone willing to help can meet the group at the Goodview Fire Department, located at 4135 5th St. in Winona, or at Rushford-Peterson School, located at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. Volunteers can report to either location at either the 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. start times.

Volunteers will then be assigned a search area and bussed to that area, the sheriff’s office says. A driver’s license or identification card is also being requested so law enforcement can check each volunteer in and out.

Anyone interested can sign up online.