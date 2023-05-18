Hudson man charged in Monday stabbing of estranged wife

A Hudson man has been charged with stabbing his estranged wife Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in St. Croix County.

Dominik Joseph Serpico, 25, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem, aggravated battery — domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct — domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man stabbing people near Willow River State Park in Hudson around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Dispatch told the deputies that the man had stabbed at least one person and was now on top of a woman and applying pressure to her neck, holding a knife.

The deputies got to the scene and saw a man, later identified as Serpico, on top of a woman in a grassy area of the park. The woman’s face and torso were covered in blood, and she wasn’t moving, court documents said.

The deputies got Serpico to step away from the woman and arrested him before giving the woman first aid.

The woman had been stabbed in the neck, chest, face, and hands, according to court documents. She was brought to the hospital.

The woman told deputies that Serpico is her husband and began stabbing her after he saw text messages between her and another man.

A K-9 found a bloody pocket knife near the scene of the stabbing.

A witness said that Serpico seemed to apply pressure to the woman’s neck wound after the stabbing.

Serpico later told investigators that once he realized what he did, he tried to save her.

He also told investigators that he and the woman were separated and had met to “talk things over” regarding their two children. Serpico believed that the woman had been cheating on him.

Serpico said that they got into an argument Monday night. He said that the woman had hit him, then later in the interview, said she didn’t hit him. He said he was trying to protect himself.

Serpico wasn’t sure how many times he stabbed the woman but said it was “probably too many.”