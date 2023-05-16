Hudson woman stabbed at Willow River State Park, 1 in custody

Authorities say a man is in custody and a woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed at Willow River State Park in St. Croix County Monday night.

According to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, his office was called to the park at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a man was still in contact with a woman, and the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities identified the woman as a 26-year-old from Hudson, adding she was taken to Regions Hospital for her injuries. Sheriff Knudson did not know the woman’s condition as of Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as a 25-year-old from Hudson, was arrested. Formal charges are pending; however, Sheriff Knudson says attempted homicide and domestic-related charges were referred.

Knudson adds no other suspects are being sought at this time, and the public isn’t in any danger.