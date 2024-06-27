HUD introducing new steps to reduce housing costs

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is introducing new grant funding for the Pathways to Removing Obstacles (PRO) to Housing program on Thursday.

St. Paul is just one of the cities that will receive new grant funding. The funding aims to help identify and remove barriers to affordable housing and lower housing costs.

HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio will make a live announcement about grant funding for the PRO housing program in St. Paul at 10 a.m.

Check back at 10 a.m. to tune in to the livestream.