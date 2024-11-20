How to watch the 2024 Prep Bowl

The 2024 Minnesota State Football Tournament comes to a close this weekend with seven championship games on Friday and Saturday, and you can watch and stream all of the Prep Bowl action on 45TV.

As always, you can tune in to KSTC/45TV over the air using a digital antenna or through your cable or satellite provider. An array of streaming options are also available here on KSTP.com, using the KSTP mobile app or through an array of smart TV apps. Click here for a full list of streaming platforms.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with games kicking off every three hours. The full schedule is below:

As the Prep Bowl excitement unfolds, KSTP Sports will have postgame coverage of every matchup at our Tournament Central page.