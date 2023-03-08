Governor Walz to sign order to protect LGBTQ+ community

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at protecting the rights of Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community and access to gender-affirming health care.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will join Walz for the signing ceremony at the Capitol shortly before 11 a.m.

This comes as a few states around the country consider restricting drag shows. Tennessee’s governor recently banned public drag performances, labeling them as “adult cabaret.” Several other states, including Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Oklahoma, are considering similar bans.

Check back for updates and a live stream shortly before 11 a.m.