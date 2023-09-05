Hot final few days lead to lower 2023 State Fair attendance

Extreme heat and humidity over the final few days of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair led to smaller crowds and dropped the fair’s total attendance below last year’s fair.

The final day’s attendance figure was released Tuesday afternoon, coming in at 119,731, the lowest final-day attendance in several years.

In total, 1,835,826 people attended the 12-day Great Minnesota Get-Together, just shy of last year’s total but still the sixth-highest ever. That’s despite a record attendance on the first Friday and strong turnouts for much of the first half of the fair.

The total averages out to nearly 153,000 visitors per day.

Now, only 351 days until next year’s fair!

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s complete State Fair coverage.