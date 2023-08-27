Minnesota State Fair attendance breaks day 2 record Friday after slow day 1 start

Friday saw a total of 164,741 people at the Minnesota State Fair, breaking a day-two attendance record that was set in 2019.

The jump in fair-goers this year comes after a sluggish day-one start that saw only 106,327 in attendance, significantly below 2022’s first-day attendance of 121,478. It was the second-lowest first-day turnout at the Minnesota State Fair, with 2021 seeing a mere 61,983 coming out for the opening day, according to the fair’s website.

The highest first-day attendance recorded was in 2019 at 133,326 visitors, according to the Minnesota State Fair. The second Saturday of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair was the highest single-day attendance ever, with 270,789 people making their way to the fairgrounds.

See the chart below of daily Minnesota State Fair attendance since 2017:

The Minnesota State Fair was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.