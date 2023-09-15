Hormel Foods meatpacking workers vote to reject offer from company

Meatpacking workers at the Austin plant for Hormel Foods have voted to reject a final offer from the company.

KAAL-TV reports voting took place at the UFCW union hall in Austin and at the plant throughout the week.

UFCW Local 663, which represents the meatpacking workers, released this statement to KAAL-TV:

“This week our coworkers voted overwhelmingly to reject Hormel’s final offer to us. It’s simply not good enough. We stand united and are willing to fight for more for our families and our community. Hormel’s record profits are just wages not shared fairly with the rest of us. The reality is that we keep Hormel running. We demand that Hormel does better and comes to the table for a fair agreement quickly.” UCFW Local 663

Hormel Foods provided this statement to KAAL-TV in response to the vote:

“We are disappointed in the vote, especially given the significant contract package offered, however we remain optimistic that we will reach agreement. The parties have agreed to a contract extension until October 8 as we continue negotiations. Hormel Foods has had strong working relationships with the UFCW for decades, including Austin, and remain confident that these positive relationships will continue as we finalize these new agreements.” Hormel Foods

The vote comes as the current contract expired on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The Austin Hormel Foods plant has over 1,700 members of UFCW Local 663, according to the union.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Richard Reeve is heading to Austin and will report updates as they become available.