Hormel workers to vote on offer after contract expires

Employees at the Hormel plant in Austin are set to vote this week on a “final offer” from the company days after their current contract expired.

KAAL-TV reports that the contract for workers represented by UFCW Local 663 expired Sunday and workers are expected to vote on the company’s offer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes after hundreds of Hormel employees and their families marched through the city on Labor Day.

The union is recommending employees vote “no” on the offer this week, saying they “believe we can win more if we stick together.”