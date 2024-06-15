Hopkins pride emphasizes community in light of alleged attack of trans high school student

There was a lot of glitter and quite a few rainbows to be found in the midst of a rainstorm in Hopkins on Saturday, as the streets of downtown were packed to celebrate the city’s second annual Pride.

“We just really want to bring a sense of community and a sense belonging to the queer community in Hopkins,” Sabrinna Berghorst, Hopkins Pride community engagement coordinator said. “As you know, there was a trans student at Hopkins high school who was allegedly attacked and they’re right here in our community, the mom is a big member of our community, so, it’s even more important for us this year to just show that everyone is safe, accepted and loved.”

Only in it’s second year, organizers say Hopkins Pride has already tripled in size. This year, booths are taking up more street space than before, as organizers say they went from 27 vendors to 70 this year.

Berghorst says Hopkins Pride only hopes to continue expanding in the years to come.

Pride-goers also took in live music from local DJs, drag shows and dance classes, but could also take a moment for quiet and healing. At Leah Hanson’s Zen Den, crystals and Reiki readings are set with intentions to help treat others’ trauma.

“Mind, soul, all of the above,” Hanson said.

Others also found healing at the Free Mom Hugs tent, which is a movement of love, visibility and acceptance that started in Oklahoma back in 2015 and has now gone nationwide. Not exclusively for moms, as volunteer huggers are now made up of dads, uncles, grandmas and grandpas that are waiting with their arms wide open for anyone and everyone.

“There’s times where young people get dismissed from their families. when they come out, they’re told, ‘Get out. I don’t want to see you ever again.’ And we all want a hug from our mom sometimes. So, this was a way for moms to start stepping in and saying ‘Absolutely not. you will never be hug-less as long as I’m alive,'” one member told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.