‘Hope begins with a meal’: Union Gospel Mission spreading holiday cheer to those in need

Union Gospel Mission volunteers spent Christmas Day serving meals to people in need in St. Paul.

The Twin Cities organization has been spreading holiday cheer for decades.

At Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, volunteers made sure a community that often feels invisible felt seen.

“It’s been nice. It’s really been nice. I didn’t have anywhere to go,” said Sherry, who attended holiday lunch.

Hundreds of people lined up as volunteers or “Santa’s Little Helpers” served a homestyle holiday meal.

“Very thankful to have a warm meal. It’s all about Christ. It’s all about him. I can skip a meal, but I can’t skip him,” said Samuel, who attended the holiday dinner.

Plates were filled with everything from ham to pumpkin pie.

“I’ve been enjoying myself. The food is good. Everything was fun,” Sherry said.



“If you need community, if you need a friend, if you need someone to talk to… come and have a meal with us. We like to say, ‘Hope begins with a meal’ here at the mission,” Sarah Peterka, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, said.



It’s an annual tradition for the organization to open its doors and offer a place of hope.



“Looking someone in the eye and saying, ‘Merry Christmas, good morning, good afternoon, how are you?’ is a huge thing for folks experiencing homelessness,” Peterka said.



What may seem like a simple gesture can make a world of difference.

“It’s so overwhelming to see people feeding, helping and doing the things that Christ called us to serve,” Samuel said.

If you want to help Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities carry out more acts of kindness, you can donate or volunteer.