Honoring MLK Jr., grassroots group to donate 70+ bedding sets to domestic violence survivors

Smoky cold filled the air as Yolanda and Wayland Pierson drove their Pierson & Sons dump truck across the metro, picking up donated comforters, bedding sets and pillows throughout town.

On Monday, they’ll truck it all to the domestic violence shelter at the Harriet Tubman Center in Maplewood as part of a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Back at the Piersons’ home in Blaine, the doorbell kept ringing. Each time, Yolanda opened it to find a friend there to add to their piles of donations that had “overrun” multiple rooms.

“It started with ten comforter sets, and now we’re at 70. It keeps growing,” Yolanda said.

All of the donations are brand new, she added.

The effort began a few days prior with a call to action from local entrepreneur Sheletta Brundidge.

“She put a call out a couple of days ago asking for Black women to come together on MLK Day for a day of service and for each of us to bring a bedding set and two pillows,” Yolanda shared.

On her website, Brundidge said Monday’s event is an open invite for others hoping to donate the day of.

Over the weekend leading up to the day of service, Yolanda took the call to action a step further.

“So I said I was gonna fill my husband’s dump truck up with pillows and blankets, and I asked for 40 of our friends to join us and bring one {comforter} and two pillows, and it’s really been a phenomenal opportunity for us to give back to the community, especially the Tubman Center,” she shared.

“I roped my husband in with his business. You know, I didn’t even ask if he had work on Monday. I just said, ‘Yeah, we’ll fill the dump truck up.'”

For Yolanda, the cause is personal after losing her goddaughter to domestic violence. She was 18 years old when she was killed by a boyfriend, Yolanda said.

“It was just really a heartbreaking moment for us. You know, you send your kids off to college, and the world’s ahead of them, and then just five months after she left for college, someone murders her. And so it really has an impact on us,” she shared.

According to the latest data from the non-profit Violence Free Minnesota, domestic violence homicides hit a record high in 2023 in Minnesota.

“We’re all just, we’re stunned about 2023 numbers,” said Tubman’s director of communications and public policy Heather Petri.

“Imagine one day you have a small window to leave a violent home, and all you can take is what’s on your back or what you can grab in a moment’s notice.”

The Tubman Center serves 17-18,000 people annually, and the need keeps growing, Petri said.

“If you think about MLK’s legacy, you think about the work that Black women have been doing for hundreds and hundreds of years — you know, I think it’s just our time. It’s my generation’s time to jump in feet first and just spearhead it,” Yolanda said.

The Tubman Center has a list of requested items to donate and monetary donation instructions on its website.

For more on Monday’s event, head to Brundidge’s website.