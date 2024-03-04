Hometown date episode of ‘The Bachelor’ to feature Minnesota on Monday night

Monday's episode will include popular spots in Minnesota.

On Monday night, Minnesota’s own Daisy Kent will be bringing home Joey Graziadei from “The Bachelor” to meet her family in Becker.

Kent, 25, is one of four contestants remaining on the show and has received a lot of attention after being open about her profound hearing loss. She has a cochlear implant now to help her hear.

Daisy and Joey will be making visits to some popular spots around Minnesota during Monday’s episode.

The show will air Monday at 7 p.m. on KSTP-TV.