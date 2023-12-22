Becker woman to compete in ‘The Bachelor’ alongside over 30 others

A 25-year-old Minnesota woman is getting ready to find love in the newest season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Daisy Kent, an account executive from Becker, says she is looking for a partner who is “loyal, adventurous and family-oriented, and will be there for her no matter what.”

Kent likes to sing in her car, eat ice cream, and dreams of becoming a bestselling author, according to her bio on ABC.com.

“[Kent] comes from a big, loving family, and her parent’s 30-plus year marriage has been the blueprint of the kind of love she wants for herself,” her bio added.

Tune in to “The Bachelor” on Jan. 22, 2024, to watch Kent and 31 other women meet Joey Graziadei, the newest bachelor.