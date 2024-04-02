Home of couple found dead in Blaine was ransacked hours after their deaths, warrants say

As authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a husband and wife last week in Blaine, court documents show they’re also looking into a burglary at the couple’s home hours after they were found dead.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Sarah Gordon and 66-year-old Daniel Seman were found dead inside a vehicle parked in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast at around noon on March 27.

Investigators say they aren’t looking for any suspects in their deaths, indicating it is believed to be a murder-suicide. However, a search warrant shows that the couple’s home was ransacked later that same night.

According to warrants, a friend of the couple who takes care of their dogs when they’re gone was at the home that afternoon when detectives were first there. Then, when the friend came back shortly before 10 p.m. that night, she reported several items had been taken from the home.

Court documents state that Seman was an avid gun collector and had a gun room with a biometric lock. However, the door was kicked in when officers got to the home and around 50 guns had been stolen. Other luxury bags, purses and luggage were also believed to have been taken, and it’s possible some expensive art owned by the couple was stolen, too.

Warrants state that whoever got into the home likely did so through a basement window.

The home did have surveillance cameras inside that may have caught the incident, the warrants add. However, it’s unclear if investigators saw anything on the video and no arrests or charges have been announced in connection to the theft.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that the possible burglary is considered a civil matter and is “unrelated to the deaths of Ms. Gordon and Mr. Seman.” The agency also reiterated that it is not looking for any suspects and there is not believed to be a danger to the public.