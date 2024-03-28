Investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead inside vehicle in Blaine

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a parked vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Blaine.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Blaine Police Department were called to a parking lot on the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast at around noon for a report of two people who were unconscious in a parked vehicle.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman inside, both with injuries believed to be caused by gunshots.

As of this publishing, police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public and they aren’t looking for any suspects.

The names of the two people found inside the vehicle are expected to be released at a later time.