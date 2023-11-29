Holy Angels hockey player released from hospital, to start therapy

An Academy of Holy Angels hockey player who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a preseason scrimmage is out of the hospital and continuing his journey toward recovery.

The family of Mason Garcia posted an update Tuesday to a CaringBridge page, saying the senior captain “was released and will now begin an outpatient occupational and physical therapy program” for people who’ve suffered brain injuries.

The update comes just two days after the family celebrated the progress he’d already made and said he could’ve been released at the end of the week instead of Dec. 7, his original discharge date.

RELATED: Holy Angels hockey player hospitalized after weekend hit

In the post, Garcia’s mother noted his commitment to getting discharged as soon as possible and all the work he was doing to recover, adding that his doctors were “very impressed with the progress he made in such a short period of time.”

“That being said, Masons recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint, but we have no doubt in our minds that he will win this race,” the social media update said, and the family also thanked everyone who has supported them since Garcia’s injury on Nov. 18.

A GoFundMe created to help support Garcia and his family had raised nearly $54,000 as of Wednesday morning.