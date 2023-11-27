Holy Angels hockey player could be released from hospital this week

An Academy of Holy Angels hockey player may return home from the hospital this week to continue his recovery from a serious injury earlier this month.

Mason Garcia suffered a traumatic brain injury on the ice during a preseason scrimmage on Nov. 18. When he first arrived at the hospital, he could not move his arms or legs.

In a social media update on Sunday, Garcia’s family says he has made major progress.

Garcia has regained motion in his limbs and can walk with help. And although he suffered a brain injury, scans indicate his spinal cord is OK.

Loved ones say he “seems like the same old Mason” and could be released as early as Friday — well ahead of his original discharge date of Dec. 7.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Garcia and his family as he continues his recovery.