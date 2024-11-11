Hit-and-run victim urges drivers to be alert and observant

Minneapolis police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a preschool teacher hospitalized.

61-year-old Julia Klatt Singer is recovering at HCMC. She has a broken foot, a cracked hip and a dislocated shoulder, among other injuries.

All of this after she was crossing the street along Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She says she was in the crosswalk with a green light when a dark-colored SUV making a left turn ran her down.

She was conscious the entire time and is grateful to the witnesses who rushed in to help her and protect her as she lay in the middle of the road.

The driver reportedly stopped, checked on Julia, and then disappeared.

“The driver came over. I couldn’t see him, but I heard him say, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t see you,'” said Klatt Singer.

“I heard his voice, and he sounded sorry, and he was genuine. I don’t know why he left,” she added.

Klatt Singer wanted to talk with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS because she hopes this is a reminder to drivers to be more observant and put their phones down.

“I feel like people need to see how life-damaging it is to hit somebody. I feel really lucky to be alive,” she said.