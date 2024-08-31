Hennepin County offering free virtual classes for opioid education and Narcan training

Saturday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day, and to bring awareness to the dangers of overdoses, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is offering free classes.

The classes are offered by the sheriff’s office, both of which are free and online.

The sheriff’s office said the classes are a way for them to raise awareness of overdoses and equip people to be prepared in case an overdose event occurs.

Classes will focus on the risks of opioids, addiction symptoms, ways to treat the condition, how to use Naloxone (Narcan) and more.

Each session will be conducted through an hour-long Zoom meeting on September 10 and October 15 at 5 p.m.

You can sign up for the classes by CLICKING HERE.