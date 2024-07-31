Hennepin County commissioners advance 49% pay raise for themselves

Hennepin County Board commissioners during a committee meeting on Tuesday advanced a 49% pay raise for themselves.

The current salary cap for commissioners is $122,225. Board Chair Irene Fernando pitched hiking it up to $182,141, saying it would bring their pay up to the base of what “other county executives” make.

“It is essential in a representative democracy, that all backgrounds and life circumstances who attain these positions are able to professionally perform in these consequential leadership positions who are responsible for so much of the health, vibrancy, services infrastructure and vision of the county region and the entire state of Minnesota,” she said during the Administration, Operations and Budget Committee.

“I do take some issue being put at the same classification as our assistant county administrators,” said District 7 commissioner Kevin Anderson before voting against the proposal.

“The jobs are different and very distinct.”

Anderson was one of two commissioners who voted against the salary bump.

“I don’t know anybody that gets a 50% increase,” said Vice Chair Heather Edelson.

For comparison, the top elected Minnesota official, Gov. Tim Walz, has an annual salary cap of $149,550.

The neighboring Ramsey County Board recently approved a 2.25% raise to $104,077.

Hennepin County commissioners represent more than twice as many residents as Ramsey County.

Fernando emphasized commissioners can opt for a lesser salary than the maximum standard set by the board. She touted the proposed pay hike, in part, as a commitment to attracting a more diverse elected body.

“In 2019, Commissioner Conley and I were sworn in as the first and only commissioners of color,” she said.

“I believe in a county where generational wealth or additional income is not a prerequisite to serving as a Hennepin elected official.”

In contrast, Anderson said, “I think, a modest increase to make sure that we’re reaching our cost of living is completely appropriate, but I can’t vote in good conscience for the level of increase for the commissioner salaries.”

The committee voted 4 to 2 to advance the pay raise. It still needs final approval from the full county board, which is scheduled to meet next week.