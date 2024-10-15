Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to retry man convicted of killing Deshaun Hill Jr. following Supreme Court ruling

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) will continue to prosecute a man convicted of killing Deshaun Hill Jr. following a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling Tuesday.

The Supreme Court denied the review of a lower court ruling that overturned the murder verdict against Cody Fohrenkam and sent the case back to Hennepin County District Court for retrial.

The HCAO says they plan to prosecute Fohrenkam on the same charges of two counts of second-degree murder.

In May, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Fohrenkam should get a new trial because some of his statements used in the trial were made during an unconstitutional detention. Prosecutors with the HCAO then appealed the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

As previously reported, Hill was walking to the bus stop when he and Fohrenkam passed by each other and Fohrenkam turned and shot Hill.

Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting and sentenced last year to more than 38 years in prison.

“Deshaun Hill was an honor roll student and beloved quarterback at North High, and his tragic death due

to gun violence shocked the entire community,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “We

will prosecute Mr. Fohrenkam to hold him accountable for the murder of Deshaun Hill.”

No timeline for the new trial has been released.