Man convicted of killing Deshaun Hill Jr. to be sentenced Tuesday

The man who was found guilty of killing Minneapolis North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr. will learn his punishment Tuesday.

Last month, a jury convicted 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam of second-degree murder following Hill’s death last year.

Hill, 15, was walking home from school on Feb. 9, 2022, when he was shot and killed. Prosecutors say Hill and Fohrenkam brushed shoulders while walking past each other and Fohrenkam then shot Hill and ran away.

Despite Fohrenkam’s attorney saying there was little evidence to support that allegation, jurors reached the verdict after just an hour of deliberations.

Second-degree murder carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

“A judge in a situation like this is going to look at what an absolute tragedy it is to have a 15-year-old die. I think the age of the victim is something the judge can legitimately take into account,” said Rachel Moran, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “And then, when you see what an impact he had on his community and how many people are devastated by his loss, it’s hard to imagine a judge who’s not affected by that at all.”

Fohrenkam’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 a.m.

