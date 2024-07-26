Hennepin County Attorney releases report in State Trooper Ryan Londregan case

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office released documents related to the case against Trooper Ryan Londregan, closing out its work in Ricky Cobb II’s death last summer.

The main document is a 69-page report written by special prosecutors in the case, in addition to their invoices for service.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty promised to release the report when she announced the decision to dismiss the case against Londregan. Because the report references data not previously released to the public, HCAO needed to wait for the BCA to release its public case file, which occurred on Tuesday.

The HCAO also filed motions seeking approval from the court to release grand jury transcripts and a sealed declaration from a law enforcement officer. The court agreed to unseal the declaration but denied HCAO’s motion to unseal the grand jury transcripts. Therefore, they are not included in the released documents and any reference to them has been redacted from the special prosecutor report.

“When we dismissed the case against Mr. Londregan because of new evidence, I promised to

release this report and the grand jury transcript as soon as possible,” said Moriarty. “While the court denied our request to make the grand jury transcript public, I believe it’s still important to release as much of this information as we can. Such transparency is key to creating community trust. The family of Ricky Cobb II deserves this transparency, as does the larger community.”

The report was written by Steptoe LLP — a group of former federal prosecutors brought in to assist with the Londregan case and examine the evidence.

The report identified several key findings:

The HCAO’s initial decision to prosecute Mr. Londregan based on available evidence was justified. New evidence – including sworn statements by troopers that were not previously shared with BCA or HCAO investigators or the grand jury – made it impossible for prosecutors to prove the case.

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) Troopers and training officers generally did not

cooperate with the BCA and/or HCAO investigation. Approximately 37 MSP troopers

either refused to be interviewed or did not reply to BCA interview requests.

cooperate with the BCA and/or HCAO investigation. Approximately 37 MSP troopers either refused to be interviewed or did not reply to BCA interview requests. Many of the troopers – none facing charges – retained counsel for interviews with

the BCA.

the BCA. Involved troopers delayed submitting reports for more than a week after the

shooting.

shooting. MSP trainers and officers waited months after the filing of charges to provide

additional information related to Trooper Londregan’s training.

additional information related to Trooper Londregan’s training. Troopers had several non-violent options that could have prevented Mr. Cobb’s

death.

“Generally speaking, the lack of full cooperation by members of the MSP was not only

disappointing to investigators, given that these members pledged to uphold the law, but it also

created an unnecessary challenge to BCA and the HCAO’s necessary fact-gathering. Such

selective cooperation, depending on whether witnesses are sympathetic to the investigation, is

unacceptable. It undermines the rule of law.” Special Prosecutors’ Report and Recommendations

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association also released a statement in response to the report:

The HCAO saying the charging decision was “justified” is her opinion – I want to make sure you understand that it’s not fact and the distinction of that. I’m sure Londregan’s attorney Chris Madel will tell you charging Londregan in this case was NEVER justified. Second, I don’t think the MSP Troopers were not required to participate, to be honest. Noting this in her “recap” is simply distraction from the real issue of not having facts on her side to charge the case, and her making up a political prosecution based on her hatred of law enforcement officers. The real story is the $500,000+ spent on Steptoe on a nothingburger. What a waste of time, taxpayer dollars, on a witchhunt that didn’t exist in the first place. Shame on her. Her hatred of law enforcement outweighed doing what’s right to fairly prosecute the law. Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

View a full redacted version of the report below:

Click here for KSTP’s full Ryan Londregan coverage.