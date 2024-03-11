Helpline calls for firefighters increase across Minnesota following Burnsville killings

The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) says the number of calls to its firefighter helpline increased by 60% statewide after three Burnsville first responders were shot and killed in February.

The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program has provided $4 million every year since 2021 to assist firefighters and their families who are dealing with trauma.

“You know, the only routine call is the one where you get there and you get back in one piece,” said George Esbensen, president of MnFIRE. “It’s broken marriages, broken relationships with families, substance abuse issues, depression, sleeplessness, you know, all those things.”

MnFire reported more than 1,800 firefighters and their families have used the MnFIRE Assistance Program since its inception nearly three years ago.

Cpt. Brett Riewe runs a peer support group with the St. Paul Fire Department. He says firefighters and their families need to watch for one big sign of trauma: isolation.

“The bad days can really add up and are hard to let go of, in your mind,” Riewe said. “And it’s important to know when you are willing and OK with talking about it because too much isolation can lead into depression, and then that leads to some bad coping mechanisms.”

The MnFIRE helpline is available 24/7 at 888-784-6634. Firefighters and family members can also reach out to a peer supporter via the MnFIRE PeerConnect app.