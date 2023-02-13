Vigil to be held in honor of Devin Scott, 15-year-old killed in Harding High School stabbing

St. Paul police have identified 15-year-old Devin Scott as the victim of Friday’s fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators is holding a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Monday at Harding High School for the Harding community in the wake of Scott’s death. The union said Scott was in the 10th grade.

Classes have been canceled for both Monday and Tuesday.

A 16-year-old student suspect is now in custody.

RELATED: Student, 15, fatally stabbed inside Harding High School; suspect in custody

A large police presence at Harding High School in St. Paul (KSTP).

District officials say a Crisis Response Team of social workers is available for students.

One licensed therapist says violence like the stabbing can cause mental health conditions for all students there, saying schools are often seen as a safe space and seeing crime tape in the hallway has negative impacts.

“When this happens, it impacts your ability to focus and invest your ability to interact with everyone because every interaction is now a potential threat. Is this someone who’s going to hurt me?” said Lambers Fisher, a therapist with Christian Heart Counseling.

Experts say it’s important to tackle the problem from the root to stop unhealthy reactions to conflict before they happen. In addition, creating spaces for kids to talk about their feelings and making sure they feel seen and heard could stop some of those unhealthy, violent reactions from taking place.

RELATED: Effects of violent weekend linger in St. Paul

CLICK HERE for additional vigil information.