Handful of Hopkins students receive racist text messages; same issue reported in dozens of other states

Hopkins students receive racist text messages; same issue reported in dozens of other states

Some Minnesota middle school students have received racist text messages referencing slavery and plantations.

Hopkins Public Schools confirmed that a handful of Black students received the text messages from an unknown source. At least 13 other states have seen these hateful messages in recent days, the school said in a letter to families.

Law enforcement says residents, including children, received texts from unknown numbers telling them they’ve been selected to “pick cotton.”

The TextNow company — a service that allows people to create phone numbers for free — says it’s aware of the messages and says it shut down the accounts of those involved.

Law enforcement is investigating but says it isn’t clear if the source is domestic or foreign.

Hopkins and Minnetonka police are encouraging anyone who’s received a message to make a police report in addition to sharing it immediately with a teacher or trusted staff member at school.

The district included this message to families about the hateful message:

“Let us be clear: messages like these have no place in Hopkins Schools. We are resolute in our commitment to making our schools safe, inclusive environments for all students, staff, and families. Guided by our core values of love, vigilant equity, and authentic inclusivity, we are dedicated to responding firmly–there is absolutely no room for hate. At Hopkins, we believe in respecting and valuing differences. Our commitment to equity and inclusivity is unwavering, as we prepare students for a future that celebrates diverse perspectives and fosters belonging for everyone.”

The Minnesota Department of Education says they don’t know how widespread the messages are and provided this statement:

“Every student should have a safe and supportive environment in which to thrive. We do not have information on how widespread this is. MDE is available to offer resources to schools looking to support their students, families and staff.”

You can view the letter sent to families from Hopkins Public Schools in its entirety below: