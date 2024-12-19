Ground delay issued at MSP due to weather conditions

Federal authorities say a ground delay is in effect at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday morning as a Winter Storm Warning continues for the region.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground delay is expected to last until roughly 10 a.m.

The average delay is reportedly about an hour long. However, the maximum delay is more than two hours.

Deicing started at 5:30 a.m.

