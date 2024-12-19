“FORECAST FIRST ALERT” TODAY FOR 4″ to 6″ OF SNOW IN TWIN CITIES NOW THROUGH 11pm.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR 4″ to 6″ SNOW BY 11pm. National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY INCLUDING TWIN CITIES UNTIL 12 a.m.

Snow and Blowing Snow will cause significant delays for commuting in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas especially this morning as Snow will be Heaviest this morning then Lighter Snow tapering to Flurries later this afternoon into the evening. Light Freezing Drizzle could Mix in with the Snow later Today between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Highs Today in the upper 20s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming Northeast at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and North-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph overnight which will cause some Blowing and Drifting Snow in open areas. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be near 12 degrees with Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below.

No Snow will be Falling in the Twin Cities Friday morning but the combination of Cold temperatures will keep many side roads and lesser traveled roads Icy/Snow Compacted and Slippery. Skies Friday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid teens ( afternoon Wind-Chills single digits ) with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Friday night and Cold with lows near -2 Below and Wind-Chills -5 to -10 Below Saturday morning.

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Saturday with Snow Flurries in the afternoon along with Light Winds and highs in the mid teens. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Saturday night with Flurries and lows in the low teens with Wind-Chills around 5 degrees by Sunday morning.

Partly to Mostly Cloudy and becoming Breezy on Sunday with highs in the mid 20s but Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph will produce afternoon Wind-Chills in the mid teens. Cloudy Sunday night with Patchy Light Freezing Drizzle possible after midnight into early Monday morning with temperatures rising from the mid 20s Sunday night to near 30 degrees by 8 a.m. Monday along with areas of Fog.

Clouds and Fog on Monday with Patchy Freezing Drizzle possible at times with highs in the low 30s.

Christmas Eve Day: Cloudy with Patchy Fog and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Day: Cloudy with Patchy Fog and highs in the low to mid 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS