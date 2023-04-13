Governor Walz to address spring flooding concerns Thursday afternoon

Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to speak on Thursday in St. Paul about the state’s current spring flood outlook and preparations.

Walz will be joined at 12:30 p.m. by the Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Manager Ceil Strauss, and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier.

Cities throughout Minnesota have been preparing for floods as the weather warms. The city of St. Paul took a procedural step on April 4 by declaring a state of emergency in preparation for spring flooding. This allows the city to move resources more quickly in case the Mississippi River floods.

Officials are also closely watching other rivers, like the St. Croix River in Stillwater, as they take steps to prevent damage to residents and infrastructure from flooding.

RELATED: How to prepare for spring flooding

RELATED: St. Paul declares emergency in anticipation of spring flooding

RELATED: Minnesota marinas prepare for spring flooding

RELATED: Communities along Crow River prepare for flood season

RELATED: Klobuchar, Smith meet with Stillwater officials Wednesday as flood preparations continue

Check back at 12:30 p.m. for a live stream of the event.