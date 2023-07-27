Gov. Walz to spend day shadowing nurse at assisted living facility Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz will shadow another career – a nurse at an assisted living facility in Roseville – as part of his ongoing effort to spend a day in a particular career and highlight statewide efforts to grow high-demand positions.

Walz started touring high-demand jobs with a shortage of employees last week. So far, he’s spent time at a manufacturing plant in Plymouth, at a school in Savage highlighting a need for teachers, and in Duluth with police officers.

The legislature passed $20 million in workforce development grants last session that helps with hiring or pay increases in a variety of sectors with employment shortages including manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions which includes nurses, and education.

Check back at 2 pm. to watch a livestream of Gov. Walz’s visit to the assisted living facility.