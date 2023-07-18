Gov. Walz to announce investment in manufacturing industry during Tuesday event

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to highlight investments in job training and workforce development in the manufacturing industry Tuesday afternoon in Plymouth.

Gov. Walz will be joined by DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek and manufacturing employees at the event.

According to Walz’s office, he will be making stops in Savage and Duluth over the course of the week as part of his workforce tour. He is scheduled to also announce investments in education and public safety while on the tour.

“Whether it’s manufacturing, education, or public safety, we’re investing in training and recruitment programs to address the labor shortage and build out our workforce where we need it most,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s economy is strong. Our unemployment rates have hit historic lows, inflation is falling, and we’re one of the top-five states for business. Investing in career training will help businesses find the skilled workers they need while helping Minnesotans earn family-sustaining wages and strengthening our economy.”

