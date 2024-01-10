Gov. Walz, state officials to celebrate success of free school lunches on Wednesday

State leaders are set to gather at a local elementary school on Wednesday to highlight the success of universal free school meals this academic year.

Governor Tim Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett, Roseville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jenny Loeck, and students and teachers at an elementary school in Maplewood around 12:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Walz said over 15 million lunches are served to students every month, an effort that’s taken a financial burden off thousands of families.

In the first month of the program, 1.2 million more breakfasts and 1.1 million more lunches were served to students than in 2022, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

However, the program is already costing more than projected and is forecast to be around $95 million over budget in the next biennium, something that’s even more noteworthy in light of the most recent state budget forecast.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 12:30 p.m.