Gov. Walz says ‘options’ are open in possibility of reassigning murder case against Minnesota state trooper

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been legal process disagreements between the office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and defense attorneys for Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Those disagreements are now before a Hennepin County judge.

Last Friday, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking him to intervene and move the case to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

At a news conference Monday, Walz said he was reviewing the letter and the request from the MPPOA.

“I do trust juries. I do trust the justice system. That’s, at the end of the day, what needs to happen here. But, a case needs to be put in front of them that needs to be fair,” said Walz.

The governor was asked if he is seriously considering moving the case into the Office of the Attorney General.

“There’s been statements and things that have been in this from the beginning that are concerning. So that option is always open,” said Walz.

A spokesperson for Ellison said in a statement, “The Attorney General is reviewing MPPOA’s letter to the Governor, on which he was copied.”

A spokesperson for Moriarty’s office also offered a statement that said, “We would be happy to meet with the Governor or his team to discuss any concerns they have about the rules of criminal procedure — the same rules our office follows and fulfills in thousands of cases every year. Otherwise, we will litigate this case in court, which is where it belongs.”

