Judge OKs sharing of grand jury materials in Londregan case, orders medical records be kept confidential

The judge presiding over the criminal case against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan issued an order this week authorizing the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to share all grand jury materials with Londregan and his attorneys.

Londregan is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in Minneapolis last summer.

District Judge Tamara Garcia wrote that there was “good cause” for the defense to obtain grand jury materials after Londregan’s attorneys accused Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office of “abuse of the grand-jury process.” Garcia also instructed all documents produced under this order to be kept confidential.

Moriarty argues the grand jury, which did not return an indictment, was used to investigate Londregan before her office charged him via criminal complaint.

Attorneys for both parties had previously signed a stipulation agreeing to the sharing of grand jury materials, and a spokesperson for Moriarty’s office said prosecuting attorneys anticipated those documents would be part of discovery.

Garcia also ordered any records pertaining to Londregan’s medical history — including treatment he received after the shooting— to be kept confidential until trial.

In a memo in support of the motion asking the judge for a protective order, defense attorney Christopher Madel said state prosecutors did not respond to three separate requests to agree to keep medical information private.