Gov. Walz and son Gus vote early in St. Paul

Election Day is in less than two weeks, and millions of Americans have already voted.

Minnesota Governor and DFL Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz cast his ballot for Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning in St. Paul. His son, 18-year-old Gus Walz, voted with him for the first time.

Walz briefly spoke with media outside after casting his vote, calling on others to get out and vote early too. He was also asked about Russian attempts to spread misinformation during the campaign.

“I’m not going to speak on misinformation. That’s all I gotta say,” Walz said.