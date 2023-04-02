Goldy’s Run draws thousands to race Sunday morning

The 13th annual Goldy’s Run drew thousands of people into the Twin Cities Sunday morning.

The 10 mile and 5k runs raised money for M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. Proceeds will go toward cardiovascular research and benefit kids with heart disease.

RELATED: 13th annual Goldy’s Run Sunday, proceeds go to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital

The event’s race director, Mike Cofrin, said the event expects about 7,100 people to attend, which he said is up from last years attendance.

Click here for additional information on the event and here for race results.