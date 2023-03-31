13th annual Goldy’s Run Sunday, proceeds go to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital

The 13th annual Goldy’s Run – a 10-mile and 5k run that raises money for M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital – is back this weekend!

KSTP’s Leah McLean and Paul Folger are hosting the event Sunday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The 5K run and walk starts at 8 a.m., while the 10-mile race starts at 8:20 a.m. Meanwhile, a Goldy’s Gallop Kids Run will start at 10:30 a.m.

Paul caught up with one family who shared the story of their daughter, who was born at just 22 weeks, and whose life was saved thanks to an FDA-approved device made in the metro area. You can watch their story in the video above.

CLICK HERE for additional information on the event and HERE for race results.