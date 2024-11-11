‘Girls on the Run’ 5K striving to empower youth

Hundreds of young girls across the metro laced up their running shoes today for the annual Girls on the Run 5K — the largest youth 5K in the state.

Girls in third through eighth grade trained for this moment for the past eight weeks.

Whether they walked or ran, each girl was celebrated as a winner as she crossed the finish line, marking the end of a season focused on youth empowerment.

“This year is our biggest and our best, and I really enjoy seeing the excitement and also just the power in the girl’s eyes,” said Kathleen Cannon, Girls on the Run Minnesota executive director. “Where I know that they are capable of anything they set their minds to and when they start to feel that too. Like, ‘Hey, the world is mine, and all these people believe in me.’ I’m just honored to be part of it.”