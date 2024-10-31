GALLERY: Hospitals, communities celebrate a snowy Halloween across Twin Cities metro

Krystal Frasier KSTP

Communities across Minnesota and Wisconsin are preparing for trick-or-treaters on Thursday, despite the rain and snow forecasted for the day.

A mix of snow and rain is expected to last until the mid-afternoon, with cloudy conditions for the rest of the evening. Due to temperatures forecasted for the upper 30s and low 40s, costumes may need to be covered with winter jackets.

Some safety tips for trick-or-treating include:

  • Have a route planned ahead of time
  • Trick-or-treat in a group, in well-lit areas and at homes that have porch lights on
  • Bring flashlights, glow sticks and add reflective tape to costumes
  • Drivers should also be alert and drive slowly during trick-or-treat hours
  • Agree on a curfew

If the cold weather is deterring your outdoor plans, the Mall of America will be holding a Mall-o-Ween event starting at 1 p.m. that includes candy, music and photo opportunities for those celebrating. Mall officials say costumes are encouraged. Nickelodeon Universe will also be getting spooky and turning into Booniverse.

Some communities are also putting on a Halloween food drive. Check with your local leaders to see if there are any events planned, such as the partnership in Hudson with the St. Croix Valley Food Bank and neighbors on 3rd Street.

CLICK HERE to send 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS your Halloween and snow photos. A gallery of costumes can be found below.

