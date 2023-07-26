Fundraiser aims to honor fallen St. Croix County deputy, support law enforcement community

There’s a new fundraising effort underway in Wisconsin to help remember fallen St. Croix Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising.

The 29-year-old deputy was killed in the line of duty back in May during a traffic stop in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

The Deputy Kaitie Leising Remembrance Fund is looking to raise $600,000 for three projects.

“We were saddened and heartbroken when she left,” St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. “Out of tragedy, you’ve got to find a little bit of a silver lining.”

The fundraiser is looking to build the St. Croix County Fallen Officer Memorial. It would be installed outside the new government center that’s under construction and honor the county’s fallen officers.

Some of the money would pay for the deputy’s family and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard to travel to Washington, D.C., next year when Leising’s name is put on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“One of the things we recognized during this tragic incident: how important officer wellness was, to keep our folks not only physically but mentally well in order to do their jobs,” Sheriff Knudson said.

The third effort that volunteers are working to achieve is to raise funds to provide emotional wellness training for law enforcement and their families across St. Croix County.

“Several of us who are retired came together and said to the sheriff, ‘What can we do to help?’” said retired Capt. Karen Humphrey, who is helping co-organize the efforts. “If this can help the others in the department and other agencies in the county have some hope, that’s what we’re here for.”

If you’d like to learn more about future events later this fall or make a donation, visit the Deputy Katie Leising Remembrance Fund’s website.