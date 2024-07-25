From White Bear Lake to Paris, Shoreview sailor prepares for summer Olympics

Lara Dallman-Weiss from Shoreview earned a spot on the U.S. sailing team that will compete in the Paris Summer Olympics.

“She’s kind of a special kid,” said John Weiss, who helped teach his daughter to sail when she was 6 years old. “We never would have thought ahead to this. It’s crazy.”

She’s raced sailboats over her career from 8 to 183 feet long, according to Team USA.

It’s Dallman-Weiss’ second Olympic Games; she competed in the Tokyo Games, where she finished 12th in the women’s 470 event.

“Sailing wasn’t the only sport Lara took part in growing up. She had been a dancer … track and field,” said Sue Dallman, Lara’s mother. “So many other sports, and sailing was for fun. Who knew it would be her crowning glory?”

The couple vividly recalls one early regatta when their daughter was young and in the back of the pack on the course on White Bear Lake.

“Here they were singing, had the radio on, loving it and just having a great time,” Dallman recalled. “We have tried to tell her, ‘Have fun with what you are doing and enjoy it.'”

The Olympic sailing team has been training in Marseille, France, getting ready for the games.

Kids have sent Team USA letters of support, along with cards that have been posted in their sleeping quarters.

Her family says Lara loves encouraging young sailors to get into the sport.

“She had always been a kind loving, really sweet person,” Dallman said. “So aside from being an amazing sailor, she’s always had this kindness.”

The opening ceremony will take place Friday in Paris on the River Seine.

The couple will be there cheering on their daughter before she competes later in August against the best in the world on the water.

“I don’t think I’ll come down from that excitement of just being there for everybody, and seeing Lara,” Dallman said. “Exciting … definitely.”

Eighteen Minnesotans will compete in the Olympics, according to Team USA’s website.