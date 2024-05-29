Friends of Lakeville murder victim, Bethany Israel, say she was ‘a precious soul’

Bethany Israel was excited to be expecting a baby with her husband Josh, according to her close friends.

“I just screamed with excitement — I was so happy for her. I knew it was something she had wanted,” said Jenny Rosenlund, a close friend.

Israel, 30, was found dead last week inside a Lakeville home, according to police, who say she was the victim of a homicide.

Dakota County prosecutors charged her brother Jack Ball, 23, from Farmington, with the murder.

Three friends of Israel sat down on Wednesday morning with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, not to discuss the tragedy, but instead about the life she led.

“She always had a smile on her face, no matter what kind of day you were having, she was the one that could cheer you up,” said Kylie Contreras, a friend of Israel. “She just loved everybody.”

Israel was active in the volleyball community as a coach for a high school team in Golden Valley, and a club team in Rosemount.

“She had such a good way of connecting with the athletes, having grace and patience with them learning a new skill,” said Amy Gustafson, who coached with Israel at Breck School for several seasons. “Everyone that she coached, knew they could go to her with anything, she always brought such good energy to the volleyball court.”

Israel’s spirit, her close friends said, won’t be forgotten.

“She really was just so helpful and kind and also thought the best of everybody,” Rosenlund said. “We are better for knowing her.”

“We do feel bad for anyone who didn’t get the chance to know just a precious soul like hers,” Contreras added.

A fundraiser has been started for her family.

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific — words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “My office will work hard to ensure the victims receive justice and will provide the necessary support for the victims’ family.”

Prosecutors charged Ball with two counts of second-degree murder, which includes Israel’s unborn child.

Ball is scheduled to face a judge again on June 10.