Lakeville woman found dead, man in custody

Lakeville police say one person is in custody and an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead late Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 17000 block of Encina Path around 11:10 p.m. after a caller said a “significant amount of blood” was found inside.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead. Her name and age haven’t been released.

A man was identified as a suspect, and police say they were able to find an associated vehicle about 10 minutes later near the 3700 block of 148th Street in Rosemount.

Although no one was inside the vehicle, officers say they found the suspect in a backyard, where he was arrested around 11:50 p.m.

He was taken to Regions Hospital after officers found he had injuries appearing to be self-inflicted. As of this publishing, the man hasn’t been identified, and police didn’t immediately provide information on his condition.

As of this time, there is no threat to the public.

Lakeville and Rosemount police are investigating the incident, as well as the BCA and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.