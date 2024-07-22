Free and low-cost transportation options released for the Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just one month away, and it’s never too early to start planning your transportation route to the fair.

The Minnesota State Fair released new and expanded transportation options on Monday.

CEO Renee Alexander says factors like road construction and crowd growth make public transportation a more important factor every year.

“More than 40% of our guests get here on some form of public transportation. When you think about an event our size with 1.8 million people, it alleviates so much congestion to have some form of transit to get here,” she said.

New this year, Metro Transit is adding two new express bus lots in Maple Grove and Maplewood, bringing the total to six lots. Round-trip tickets are as low as $5.

The fair is also expanding its rideshare staging areas and bicycle capacity.

There will also be 31 free park-and-ride shuttle locations once again this year.

For details on fair transportation click HERE.