Former Minnesota Teacher of the Year charged with sexual misconduct

A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year is accused of sexually assaulting a student years after the alleged abuse.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 38-year-old Abdul Jameel Wright with first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old student at Harvest Best Academy in Minneapolis.

Wright is accused of assaulting the girl on separate occasions, including on school property between 2016 and 2017.

Wright was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2016 while working at Harvest Best Academy.

He was most recently a teacher at St. Louis Park High School, but a school district spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wright resigned in June.

KSTP attempted to reach Wright unsuccessfully and Harvest Best Academy has not yet responded.