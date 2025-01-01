Former Gophers hockey player, US Olympian Len Lilyholm among 3 killed in Iowa car crash

Former University of Minnesota hockey player and U.S. Olympian Len Lilyholm has died.

Lilyholm and his wife were among three people killed in a head-on crash last weekend in northern Iowa. Authorities say Lilyholm drove over the median and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was killed, along with Lilyholm and his wife, Carol.

Lilyholm played with the Gophers in the early 1960s before playing on Team USA in the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne was a teammate of Lilyholm.

“Just a terrific guy, a wonderful friend, a great teammate,” Nanne said. “He’s one of the most decent pleasant human beings you’ll ever come across. I just love the guy and his wife. It’s just tragic the loss we had with those two passing away.”

Lilyholm was 83 years old.